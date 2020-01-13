Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks fuel dating rumours with cosy pictures

The pair can be seen kissing and embracing on the sand.

Liam is reported to be in the early phases of a new relationship with Australian model Gabriella Brooks.

Photographs obtained by the Australian media show the pair frolicking in the sand while enjoying the Aussie weather.

In other shots, the couple can be seen kissing and embracing on the sand.

The pair have been romantically linked for a number of weeks.

The pair have been romantically linked for a number of weeks.

Back in December, Liam introduced Gabriella to his family at a luncheon.

Liam introduced Gabriella to his mother and father Craig and Leonie, and the four can be seen chatting in photographs obtained by The Mail Online.

“Liam feels comfortable with Gabriella,” a source told Us Weekly.

“His family approves of her and really likes her, which is very important to him.”

21-year-old Gabriella is a successful model and previously dated The 1975 frontman Matt Healy, before the pair split due to his partying lifestyle.

Liam’s romance comes mere months after his divorce from Miley Cyrus. Liam and Miley were together for ten years, and both have moved on to new relationships, with Miley coupling up with singer Cody Simpson.