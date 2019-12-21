Lewis Capaldi REFUSED to work with Camila Cabello for THIS reason

Lewis Capaldi turned down the opportunity to work with Camila Cabello becasue he didn’t want to be overshadowed.
The Scottish star refused to collaborate with Camila, according to a new interview with Music Week.
Lewis give Camila as an example of a huge name he refused to work with in the early days of his career.
“I said, ‘No, I’d rather have a number three by myself than a number one with a feature’ because it was still so new in America that everyone would think it was someone else’s song,” he said.
According to the singer, Camila was keen to collaborate on a version of Someone You Loved.
“Say f**king Camila Cabello did a version of it people would go, ‘Oh, that Camila song with that guy on it?'”.
Despite his resistance to collaborate with Camila, Niall Horan recently revealed that a a collab could be on the cards between him and Lewis.
Speaking at MTV’s European Music Awards in Seville, Spain, last night, Niall revealed that he’s written a song with the Scottish singer.
Lewis will be supporting Niall on his 2020 Nice To Meet Ya tour – so it’s not surprising that the two may do a duet.