Leonardo DiCaprio helps rescue man who fell overboard from cruise ship

Leonardo DiCaprio recently helped rescue a man who fell overboard from a cruise ship.

According to PEOPLE, the actor was on a boat with his girlfriend Camila Marrone and a group of friends near St. Barts on December 30 when they joined the search operation.

The man, who was working as a crew member, fell off a Club Med yacht and had to tread water for 11 hours before he was finally rescued.

A source said: “Leo and his friends and their boat captain decided to join the search and their efforts resulted in helping save a man’s life.”

“The boat crew were happy to try and assist — even more so that they were able to help get the man to safety.”

Days after the rescue operation, Leo attended the Golden Globes in Los Angeles on Sunday.

During the ceremony, host Ricky Gervais poked fun at the age gap between Leo and his girlfriends – including his current beau Camila.