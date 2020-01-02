Lady Gaga spotted kissing mystery man in Las Vegas

She looks very loved-up!

Lady Gaga was spotted kissing a mystery man as she rang in the New Year in Las Vegas.

On NYE, the singer joined Brian Newman at the NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM to perform at his “After Dark” show.

An in a video posted on Twitter by journalist John Katsilometes, Gaga was seen kissing a mystery man at midnight.

The identity of the man is still not known, but fans have pointed out that he looks very like her ex-fiancé Taylor Kinney.

The songstress was also spotted leaving the party holding hands with the same man, and she looked seriously loved-up.

Lady Gaga with an unknown man last night in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/nqI60kTovS — Gaga Now 👾 (@ladygaganownet) January 1, 2020

Gaga was previously linked to sound engineer Dan Horton last summer, but their romance didn’t last long as she confirmed she was single in October.

Before Dan, the A Star Is Born actress was engaged to Christian Carino, but they called it quits early last year.