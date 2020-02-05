They were first spotted together on NYE

Lady Gaga goes Instagram official with her new boyfriend

Lady Gaga has gone Instagram official with her new boyfriend Michael Polansky.

The couple were rumoured to be dating, after being spotted holding hands as Michael attended one of the star’s contests.

The pair also attended the Super Bowl this weekend, and shared a kiss in front of photographers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Feb 3, 2020 at 2:20pm PST

Taking to Instagram, Lady Gaga shared a sweet snap of herself sitting on Michael’s lap.

“We had so much fun in Miami,” she write.

“Love to all my little monsters and fans, you’re the best!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) on Dec 3, 2019 at 3:03pm PST

Gaga was first spotted with Michael in New Years Eve, though his identity was not known at the time.

Michael works on the Parker Foundation as CEO of the entire Parker Group – which “supports philanthropic efforts in science, social justice, and the arts.”