Kylie Jenner shows off new look after stylist ‘cuts off all her hair’

Kylie Jenner shows off new look after stylist ‘cuts off all her...

Kylie Jenner has debuted a new look, after her stylist cut off all her hair.

The 22-year-old is no stranger to wild hair ‘dos, but she usually uses wigs when she wants to try something new.

But Kylie wasn’t wearing a wig this time when she showed off her new super short hair, thanks to celebrity hairstylist Jesus Guerrero.

On her Instagram Story, Kylie captioned the post: “@Jesushair said he was giving me a trim and cut off all my hair.”

Kylie showed off a new look just days after she was spotted partying with her ex Travis Scott at Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s Oscars after party.

The pair broke up last October, but rumours are rife that their romance is back on.

An insider told People: “They are very happy. It seems too early to say that they are officially back together, though.”

“But they are great together. And of course, it’s best for Stormi to have both parents around as much as possible.”