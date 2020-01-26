Kylie Jenner set to spend HUGE fee on daughter Stormi’s 2nd birthday

The star is pulling out all the stops

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly set to spend a whopping six figure sum on daughter Stormi’s second birthday party.

The former couple are teaming up to throw their daughter her best party yet.

According to TMZ, “they are getting back to their co-parenting ways to throw a joint party for Stormi’s 2nd, renting out a studio space for friends and family and running up the tab to a cool six figures.”

A source previously told Hollywood Life about Kylie’s plans, but said that she is remaining tight lipped about the specifics.

Kylie is being “extremely secretive when it comes to Stormi’s second birthday, but everyone knows it will be huge and over the top,” said the source.

“She’s done a ton of meetings and is making sure every little detail is taken care of with the party planner.”

Stormi has already enjoyed her first trip to Disneyland ahead of the celebrations.

For Stormi’s first birthday, Travis and Kylie threw their daughter a huge party called Stormiworld, where everything had a Stormi theme.

The tot will turn two-years-old on February 1st.