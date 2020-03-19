Kylie Jenner reveals how she prepared for the coronavirus outbreak

Kylie Jenner has revealed that her pregnancy has prepared her to deal with the current social distancing guidelines in place due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

The star attempted to shield her pregnancy from the world in a bid to maintain some privacy during the special time.

Posting to her instagram story, Kylie shared with fans the importance of following the advice given by the WHO.

On her Instagram Story, she wrote: “Another daily reminder to take this social distancing serious and self-quarantine.”

She then revealed that she is on her 8th day of self-isolation.

“My pregnancy prepared me for this. I didn’t leave the house for months.”

The star disappeared from the public eye in 2018 when she was pregnant with daughter Stormi.

“I’m sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions,” she said at the time.

“I understand you’re used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how. There was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal I had planned.”

“I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness.”

To help you through this strange time, this week Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation.

Plus we have an exclusive interview with new Dancing With The Stars winner Lottie Ryan, and we’re bringing you all the HAPPY news stories this week, so we have can focus on some positivity.

The Gosscast is available on usual podcast channels:

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: