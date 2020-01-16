Kylie Jenner responds to reports her assistant quit to become an ‘influencer’

Kylie Jenner has responded to reports her assistant quit to become a full-time influencer.

Earlier this week, a report suggested Victoria Villarroel stopped working for Kylie to become an Instagram influencer – after gaining a huge following on social media.

Setting the record straight on her Instagram Story, the 27-year-old confirmed she no longer works for the Kylie Cosmetics founder, but warned her followers, “Don’t believe everything you read please!”

Victoria continued: “This story is false. I worked with Kylie for five years and she become one of my best friends.”

“We both decided it was time to grow without each other professionally about a year ago! She’s still one of my best friends and our relationship has only gotten stronger.”

“Now let’s focus our time and energy on other things! a lot of happening in the world right now.”

Confirming there’s no bad blood between them, Kylie reposted Victoria’s statement and added, “I love u b***h @victoriavillarroel.”

Victoria met Kylie after she starting working for Jenner Communications over five years ago as an intern.

Speaking on the Girl Cult podcast, she said: “It was very simple, very basic internship stuff. The only cool factor was you were working for the family. That’s where I met Kylie.”

After completing her three month internship, Victoria finished school and moved to Spain for a year.

When she moved back to L.A., the brunette reached out to Jenner Communications and was hired full-time as an office manager.

Victoria explained: “I was there for like, two or three weeks, and then Kylie needed somebody. I was already on payroll, so it was easy. They knew me, they knew who I was, the girls knew who I was — it was easy to just have me to do it.”

At first, Victoria worked as Kylie’s house manager, but she was eventually promoted to personal assistant, and then finally executive assistant.

“[As an executive assistant], you basically do scheduling, travel, events,” she said. “Like the Met Gala, you have to coordinate everything. Or any appearance that she has, award shows, the stylists, booking all her appointments and keeping her calendar up to date.”

“I’ve learned a lot from her and her family. They all have their s*** together, for sure. They are inspiring,” she said.

When asked about quitting her job working for Kylie, Victoria said it was “a really hard decision.”

She explained: “After five years, it was a long time. I learned so much and we have such a great relationship, I really do love her with all my heart.”