Kylie Jenner just teased a makeup collab with 1-year-old daughter Stormi

Stormi could have her own Kylie Cosmetics line very soon

Kylie Jenner has teased a makeup collection collab with her baby daughter Stormi.

One-year-old Stormi is set to be honoured in her mother’s Valentines’ Day makeup collection.

Kylie took to Instagram to share a cute photo of daughter Stormi, as they brainstorm concepts for the Kylie Cosmetics brand.

The photo shows Stormi leaning over a table and looking at mock-ups for the brand, clutching a lip kit applicator in her tiny hand.

One stand out feature of the snap is a lilac box seen in the mock up.

The box is for a matte liquid lipstick, and has Stormi’s name emblazoned across the front.

The box is also adorned with butterflies, a motif Kylie is known to adore. For Stormi’s first Halloween, both mum and daughter donned extravagant butterfly costumes.

If Stormi is giving creative input into Kylie’s upcoming launch, it comes at a significant time of the year, with Stormi’s second birthday happening on February 1st.

“Coming soon…” Kylie captioned the shot, complete with butterfly emojis.