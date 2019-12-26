Kylie Jenner deletes posts showing off extravagant Christmas gifts following backlash

The reality star received PLENTY of gifts this year...

Kylie Jenner shared just some of her lavish Christmas presents on social media on Christmas Day, but swiftly deleted them a short time later.

On her Instagram Story, the billionaire businesswoman had shared photos of unwrapped presents on Christmas morning – featuring a lot of designer items.

Kylie posted snaps of multiple Hermes Birkin bags, which range from $12,000 to $200,000, and also showed off some new diamond jewellery.

In another post, Kylie sparked outrage by filming her daughter Stormi wearing a diamond ring in front of her Christmas tree.

The Shade Room reposted the video, and people were quick to criticise Kylie for flaunting her wealth, and putting Stormi in “danger” by letting her wear small jewellery.

It looks like Kylie may have noticed people’s comments, as she then removed all posts from her Instagram Story.

This isn’t the first time Kylie has been slammed for flaunting her wealth.

Back in October, the mother-of-one was forced to delete a video she posted of her $3 million Bugatti Chiron, after people pointed out that she could be spending her money on better things.

