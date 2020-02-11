"They are better now than ever.”

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘in love’ again after Oscars reunion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly rekindling their romance.

The former couple have been spotted together a number of times in the past few weeks, after splitting at the end of 2019.

They share a two-year-old daughter together, Stormi, whose birthday party they both recently attended.

According to a source, the former couple are “still in love” and may be open to getting back together.

“They spent time together at the Vanity Fair (Oscars) after-party, while also hanging out with Jenner’s family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age.”

“The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever.”

Kylie recently spoke out about their relationship as they co-parent their daughter since splitting.

“We have such a great relationship,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”