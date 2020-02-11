Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott ‘in love’ again after Oscars reunion

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly rekindling their romance.
The former couple have been spotted together a number of times in the past few weeks, after splitting at the end of 2019.
They share a two-year-old daughter together, Stormi, whose birthday party they both recently attended.
According to a source, the former couple are “still in love” and may be open to getting back together.
“They spent time together at the Vanity Fair (Oscars) after-party, while also hanging out with Jenner’s family,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.
“Kylie and Travis truly enjoy one another and are in love, but it can often be hard navigating their lives at such a young age.”
“The couple needed to take a step back to reevaluate many things, but in doing so they are better now than ever.”
Kylie recently spoke out about their relationship as they co-parent their daughter since splitting.
“We have such a great relationship,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.
“We’re like best friends. We both love Stormi and want what’s best for her. We stay connected and coordinated.”