Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are ‘officially back together’

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are reportedly back together.

The couple have rekindled their romance after taking a brief break in late 2019.

Since then, the pair have been focused on co-parenting their daughter Stormi, but have been widely speculated to have gotten back together.

“The couple has always had love and respect for one another but took a break last year because they both had so much going on,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

“They couldn’t fully focus on what it took to make the relationship work. Kylie exploded in the makeup world and was busy making a billion dollar business and Travis was on tour and working on music.”

“Although things haven’t slowed down much for the duo, they’re better able to handle it.”

“At the end of the day, the couple is happy to have their family back together.”

A source told TMZ that the pair are “regularly sleeping under the same roof, sharing a child and don’t see other people,” but have not put a label on their relationship.

Kylie previously hinted that she and Travis had reignited their romance after she shared a series of romantic throwback snaps.