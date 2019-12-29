The couple first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016

Kourtney Kardashian is back together with Younes Bendjima

Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are back together.

Kourtney and the Algerian model first started dating in 2017 and broke up in August 2018.

Taking to Instagram, Kourtney shared a snap with Younes at the annual Kardashian Christmas party.

A source confirmed to People that the pair are dating again.

“Kourtney decided to give him another chance,” a source said.

“They have fun together, and her kids like him. He seems very committed to Kourtney.”

“She’s happy that they are back together. She didn’t want to hide the relationship anymore. It was her decision to make it public again.”

The couple first met at Paris Fashion Week in 2016.

Back in April, a source claimed that Younes was still “smitten” over Kourtney.

In recent episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, sisters Kim and Khloe appear suspicious that Kourtney is secretly dating someone.

