Kourtney Kardashian felt like she was on a ‘hamster wheel’ before stepping back from KUWTK

The reality star has admitted she was "really unhappy"

Kourtney Kardashian felt like she was on a ‘hamster wheel’ before stepping...

Kourtney Kardashian has lifted the lid on why she wanted to step back from filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The 40-year-old took a step back from the reality show last year, as she was feeling “really unhappy”.

And now, Kourtney has finally found a happy balance in her life.

Speaking to Jason Kennedy on E! News, the mother-of-three said: “I feel like I’ve finally gotten to the place where I can balance being a mom and working.”

“I’ve always done both obviously, but it used to be where I would work a lot more and so I really shifted my focus.”

“My kids have always been my top priority, but I never had time with them after school to do their homework or after-school activities,” she continued.

“They all need one-on-one time with me so making an effort to do something, it’s time consuming. It’s my whole life.”

Kourtney said that before she implemented those changes in her life, she was “feeling just really unhappy.”

“I felt like I was on a hamster wheel. I felt like something needed to change,” she confessed.

Although Kourtney hasn’t completely quit KUWTK, she won’t appear on upcoming seasons as much as her sisters Kim and Khloé.

Listen to The Gosscast below, hosted by Goss.ie’s Founder and CEO Ali Ryan.

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, Ali is flying solo to bring you some top tips during self-isolation, and is talking through some HAPPY news stories from over the past week.

This week’s episode also features an interview with DWTS winner Lottie Ryan.

Listen on iTunes and Spotify: