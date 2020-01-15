Kim Kardashian shares sweet birthday tribute to daughter Chicago

"You bring so much joy into our lives."

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet birthday message for her youngest daughter Chicago.

The mum of four showcased two cute snaps of Chicago – affectionately known as Chi – on her Instagram feed.

The toddler turned two years old today.

“Happy Birthday my sweet baby girl Chicago!!! I can’t believe you are already 2,” proud mum Kim wrote.

“You bring so much joy into our lives. I love watching you grow every day!”

“My smart, sassy and silly girl! Mommy loves you forever!”

For the tot’s first birthday, she was treated to a lavish Alice In Wonderland themed party.

It is not known what theme Kim will opt for on her daughter’s second birthday, but in videos earlier this week, Chicago requested that her party have a “pink Minnie Mouse cake.”

The Kardashian-West clan welcomed baby Chi via a surrogate back in January 2018.