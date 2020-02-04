Kim and Kanye shared the inspiration behind their home

Kim Kardashian shares never before seen photos of her mansion

Kim Kardashian has shared never before seen snaps of her minimalist mansion.

The star opened up her home to Architectural Digest magazine, and shares the snaps the magazine’s photographer took of her home with fans.

Taking to Twitter, the star shared the images, giving details about her decor choices.

North’s room – Vincent VanDuysen pic.twitter.com/cVPSzJZzxD — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Kim showcased daughter North’s all-pink room. In a nod to Kylie Jenner’s favourite emblem, North has a stunning butterfly headboard.

The entire room in a pink paradise, with every item being the same dusty pink shade.

Kim also shared her garden, pool area and landscaping.

Kim explained to the magazine that while she and Kanye wanted an architectural hime, it needed to be child friendly.

The couple are parents to North, Psalm, Saint and Chicago.

“North was the inspiration for the design of our house,” Kanye admitted.

Peter Wertz landscaping pic.twitter.com/BmSmp27k5C — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Anish Kapoor and Royere pic.twitter.com/lszEgmufqA — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020

Axel Vervoordt 📷 Jackie Nickerson pic.twitter.com/RjWtCZ7AmU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 3, 2020