Kim Kardashian reveals THIS Kardashian family member has been in quarantine ‘for a month’

They are being "really cautious" amid the pandemic

Kim Kardashian reveals THIS Kardashian family member has been in quarantine ‘for...

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her beloved grandmother Mary Jo Campbell has been in quarantine for over a month due to the current global outbreak of coronavirus COVID-19.

Kim explained that her grandmother is being “really cautious” amid the pandemic.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kim shared a video of a box of Beignets that she hoped to give Mary Jo as a surprise.

“Thank you so much to the Beignet Box for keeping my family really happy,” she began.

“You guys know I love to support small businesses in this time and the Beignet Box is one of my favourites.”

“But I’m surprising my grandma today because she loves beignets so much.”

“She has been self quarantined in her place really for over a month now.”

“She’s been really cautious so I’m so excited to send these to her specifically. I’m going to surprise her.”

Kim’s grandmother is currently 85 years old.

The entire Kardashian family have been vocal bout maintaining the global health advice of social distancing and practicing appropriate respiratory hygiene.