She revealed that the name started off as a joke

Kim Kardashian reveals the unexpected celebrity that inspired North’s name

Kim Kardashian has revealed that an unexpected celebrity came up with the idea for her daughter North’s famous name.

In a new video with little sister Kylie Jenner, Kim revealed that iconic talkshow host Jay Leno came up with the concept.

“I actually got it from Jay Leno, who made it as a joke,” she revealed.

Kim explained that Jay joked about the name when Kim appeared on his talkshow.

Her initial response to the talk show host’s idea was: “No way, I’d never name my daughter that.”

However, she reconsidered after getting feedback from her friends and family.

“Everyone was coming up to me like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.'”

She added that it took her “four of five days” to settle on North.

Kim also said that Kanye came up with the name Saint, while crediting Kylie with conceptualising Psalm’s moniker.

“You thought of it, and I vouched for it,” Kylie said.