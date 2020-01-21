Kim Kardashian reveals hilarious photos of North’s makeup attempts

She shared an insight into their family life

Kim Kardashian has shared a sweet and hilarious insight into her family life.

Kim’s daughter North is known for her creativity and love of makeup, and mum Kim shared that North’s younger siblings are sometimes subject to the 6-year-old’s makeup experiments.

Taking to her Instagram story, Kim uploaded a series of snaps of North, Saint and Chicago covered in red lipstick.

The look was inspired by “the clown from It,” according to Kim.

“So North decided to attempt to do makeup like the It clown,” she posted.

In the snaps, the kids can be seen rocking their abstract beauty looks.

However, the makeup masterclass wasn’t all fun and games for Kim, who was left with a bit of a mess in the aftermath.

Lamenting that North had smeared red lipstick on the soft fabric of her pristine couch, Kim wrote:

“My couch,” along with a series of crying face emojis.