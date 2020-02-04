Kim Kardashian responds to pregnancy speculation

Kim Kardashian has responded to pregnancy speculation on Twitter.

The reality TV star has been tweeting her fans during a Q&A about her favourite snacks and drinks.

Kicking the conversation off, Kim tweeted that she was “craving” Eggo’s – and American brand of sweet breakfast waffles.

I’m craving Eggo’s! I thought it would go away but it’s not. Should I go for it or control myself? 🧇 🧇🧇 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

A fan responded with speculation that Kim was craving the sweet treat due to pregnancy.

“Kim got cravings!” they tweeted.

“Dont tell me Kanye done put another Lil West in her – that would be so cute tho!” However, Kim immediately responded to the claims. No way! I’m just hungry https://t.co/FIpLqV5oFM — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) February 4, 2020

“No way! I’m just hungry,” she wrote.

Kim has been advised by doctors that it would be unsafe for her to become pregnant again, after being diagnosed with pre-eclampsia.

As a result, she and husband Kanye West welcomed North and Saint via pregnancy and Chicago and Psalm via pregnancy surrogate.