Kim Kardashian responds to claims she ‘booed’ Tristan Thompson during basketball game

Kim Kardashian is not known for being fond of Khloe Kardashian’s ex partner Tristan Thompson.

From threatening to “spit on him” to making cut-throat gestures behind his back during the birth of his daughter True, Kim showed her contempt for him after he was accused of alleged infidelity.

Yesterday, a number of reports emerged that claimed that Kim was actively booing and heckling the sportsman, as she and Kanye sat court-side at a Lakers vs Cleveland Cavaliers basketball game.

KimYe at the Lakers game last night 🔥💫 the way Kanye holds Kim 😭❤️😍😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/0Oe9Pgsh0B — Ogechi (@OgeKimKanye) January 14, 2020

A Twitter user shared a video – which has since been deleted – of Kim and Kanye at the game.

“KIM STOOD UP TO BOO TRISTAN AT THE LINE LMFAO,” they wrote, before the video went viral.

However, Kim just took to twitter to respond to the video, saying:

I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!! I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer! https://t.co/EgaqiepH2z — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) January 14, 2020

“I was there to support him! And was cheering screaming LETS GO TRISTAN!!!!!”

“I would never go boo anyone. I don’t go to hate, only to cheer!”

With Tristan and Khloe actively working to co-parent their daughter True, it seems that Kim is working on keeping things positive between her and her niece’s father.