Kim Kardashian randomly finds a LOBSTER on the street – inspiring a hilarious new Twitter account

This is too funny!

Kim Kardashian randomly stumbled across a lobster walking down her street in Calabasas, and it’s inspired a hilarious new Twitter account.

The reality star shared a video of the rogue crustacean on social media, and wrote, “Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?!”

Not long after Kim shared the video online, someone set up a Twitter account for the lobster, with the username @calabasalobster.

Just confused how a lobster is walking on my street in Calabasas! What is happening?!?!?! pic.twitter.com/h5cy1IzTPI — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 16, 2020

The account already has over 2,400 followers, and their first tweet simply read: “Taking a stroll.”

Then they tweeted: “Wtf I think I just passed Kim K’s house.”

Another tweet read: “1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye 💀,” referring to Kim’s husband Kanye West.

Wtf I think I just passed Kim K’s house — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

1,000 likes and I’ll bite Kanye 💀 — Calabasas Lobster (@calabasalobster) March 16, 2020

We don’t know about you, but the randomness of this story put a smile on our face – and there’s no doubt we could all do with a laugh right now! 😂