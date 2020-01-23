Kim Kardashian is being sued AGAIN

Kim Kardashian is reportedly being sued by a photographer for sharing one of his photographs without permission.

Photographer Saeed Bolden claims to have captured the sweet snapshot of Kim and Kanye which the SKIMS entrepreneur shared with her millions of followers.

The New York City based photographer has snapped a number of celebrities and artists, including ASAP Rocky, The Clermont twins, model Slick Woods and Kim and Kanye.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saeed Bolden (@saeed.bolden) on Jun 30, 2018 at 11:01am PDT

Saeed posted the photo, which he captured on 35mm film, to his Instagram page in June of 2018, where the couple were tagged a number of times by fans.

Kim posted the photo to her Instagram, editing it to appear in black and white, along with the caption “we got love.”

TMZ claims that the photographer is filing the lawsuit on the basis that he never gave Kim permission to share the shot.

TMZ reports that the photographer is “suing for any profits Kim’s made off the post, plus punitive damages.”

A number of celebs have faced lawsuits from photographers and paparazzi in recent years for reproducing their content.

Both Kim Kardashian and Saeed Bolden have been been contacted for comment by Goss.ie.