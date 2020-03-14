Kim Kardashian fuels rumours Khloé has reunited with her cheating ex Tristan Thompson

Are they really back together?

Kim Kardashian fuels rumours Khloé has reunited with her cheating ex Tristan...

Kim Kardashian has fuelled rumours her sister Khloé has reunited with her cheating ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Fans are convinced the pair have rekindled their romance, as Tristan has been caught leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram recently.

Adding fuel to the fire, Khloé’s big sister Kim wished Tristan a happy birthday on her Instagram Story on Friday night.

The reality star shared a photo of her cheering Tristan on at a basketball game, and wrote: “Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

Tristan then reposted Kim’s story, and wrote: “Thank you soo much Keeks! Turn up soon come 🍸🍷🥃.”

Khloé famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

After the Jordyn scandal, Khloé was adamant she’d never take him back and the whole family publicly slammed Tristan on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, it looks like the family have since forgiven Tristan for his mistakes, so does this mean Khloé has too?