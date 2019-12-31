Kim Kardashian DENIES claims that she bought THIS gruesome gift for daughter North

A viral hoax tweet claimed that Kim had bought the historical item

Kim Kardashian has been forced to deny claims that she purchased a grisly gift for one of her children.

A viral hoax tweet claimed that Kim had bought the shirt that former US president John F Kennedy was wearing when he was assassinated in 1963 as a Christmas present for daughter North.

The hoax posting falsely claimed that the KUWTK star had purchased the shirt alongside the reported 50,000 dollars she spent on Michale Jackson memorabilia for her 6-year-old.

The tweet showed a doctored “screenshot” of Kim’s Instagram story with an image of the bloodied shirt that JFK was shot in.

“Along with the Michal Jackson’s jacket and hat, North also got the shirt John F Kennedy wore when he was assassinated” the fake caption read.

The hoax was picked up by and published as truth in one online publication, prompting Kim to deny the claim.

“WOW this is obviously fake!” Kim tweeted in response to a fan sharing the article which claimed that Kim had purchased the garment.

“@Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt.”

“That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted.”

WOW this is obviously fake! @Refinery29 I did not get JFK’s shirt. That is a sick joke that someone tweeted as a fake ig story that I never posted. https://t.co/fajEtOrlqU — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 31, 2019

The publication wrote in an article: “The visual of the shirt posted on her stories is jarring – and raises questions about why anyone would give a child something so violent.”

The article has since been edited to remove the mention of the hoax.

