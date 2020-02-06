Kim Kardashian boards flight with face mask amid Coronavirus fears

The reality star is protecting herself from any potential dangers

Kim Kardashian has boarded a flight complete with a face mask amid the recent Coronavirus out break.

The 39-year-old was in New York yesterday where she appeared on Good Morning America, and at Nordstrom on 57th Street to launch her SKIMS brand.

Taking to Instagram, the business woman shared a photograph of herself donning a face-mask and a large pair of gloves.

“I’m travel prepared now,” she wrote snapping a photograph of her hand in oversized medical gloves alongside a box of Vitamin C tablets.

12 cases of the deadly Coronavirus has been confirmed in the United States so far with over 28,000 cases confirmed in China so far, and approximately 300 others worldwide.

At present there are 3 cases confirmed in the United Kingdom.

When it comes to protecting herself and her family Kim doesn’t like to take any risks.

The star appeared on television yesterday morning where she revealed a freak accident involving her 2-year-old daughter Chicago.

The toddler recently took a tumble from her high chair resulting in a cut on her face, and stitches.

“The other day, my daughter Chicago fell out of her high chair cut her whole face, stitches, we had to like figure it all out,” she revealed.

The mother-of-four also reassured fans by confirming that her youngest girl was “okay.”