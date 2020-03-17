Khloé Kardashian responds to rumours she’s back with Tristan Thompson

Rumours are rife that the pair have rekindled their romance

Khloé Kardashian has responded to rumours she’s back with Tristan Thompson.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star recently shared a photo with her daughter True, alongside the caption, “The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!”

A follower then questioned whether Khloé’s post meant she’s back with her ex Tristan, who is True’s father.

Responding to their comment, Khloé simply wrote: “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Over the past few months, fans have questioned whether the pair have rekindled their romance – as Tristan has been caught leaving flirty comments on Khloé’s Instagram.

Adding fuel to the fire, Khloé’s big sister Kim recently wished Tristan a happy birthday on her Instagram Story.

The reality star shared a photo of her cheering Tristan on at a basketball game, and wrote: “Happy Birthday @realtristan13!!!! Cheering loud for you today! Can’t wait to celebrate soon!”

Tristan then reposted Kim’s story, and wrote: “Thank you soo much Keeks! Turn up soon come 🍸🍷🥃.”

Khloé famously split from Tristan last February, after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods at a house party.

The scandal came just one year after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloé just days before she gave birth to their daughter True in April 2018.

After the Jordyn scandal, Khloé was adamant she’d never take him back and the whole family publicly slammed Tristan on Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

However, it looks like the family have since forgiven Tristan for his mistakes, so does this mean Khloé has too?