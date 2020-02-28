Khloé Kardashian responds after trolls poke fun at her fabric refresher spon con

Khloé Kardashian is being mercilessly trolled for posting an Instagram ad for Febreze.

The reality star was paid to endorse the brand, and posed with bedazzled bottles of the fabric refresher on her Instagram feed.

Instagram user @norisblackbook, a parody account that “pretends” to be North West, reposted Khloé’s Febreze ad, and wrote: “Auntie Khloe wanted to branch out and work with other brands besides skinny teas and protein shakes, so she reached out to me because Kris is useless.”

“I pitched her to many brands and they all passed (even @kkwbeauty), but @febreze jumped at the chance to work with her on a campaign.”

“I wrote the first draft of the copy: ‘When my sheets stink as bad as my love life, I turn to Febreze!’ The company liked it, but wanted something more centered around the products.”

Thankfully, Khloé saw the funny side, as she commented, “Lol damn 🤣🤣,” underneath their post.