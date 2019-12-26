Kevin Spacey accuser Ari Behn found dead after taking his own life

The author used to be married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise

Ari Behn has been found dead at the age of 47, after taking his own life on Christmas Day.

The Danish author was previously married to Norway’s Princess Martha Louise from 2002 and 2017, and the pair shared three daughters.

Ari’s manager Geir Hakonsund confirmed the news in a statement, which read: “It is with sadness in our hearts that we, the closest relatives of Ari Behn, announce today that he has taken his life. We ask for respect for our privacy in the coming time.”

Norway’s King Harald also paid tribute to Ari by saying: “It is with great sadness that the Queen and I have received the message of Ari Behn’s passing.”

“Ari has been an important part of our family for many years, and we carry warm, fond memories of him.”

Ari hit headlines back in December 2017, when he accused Kevin Spacey of groping him under a table at a Nobel Peace Prize concert in 2007.

The news comes just three months after another one of Kevin’s accusers died back in September.

The disgraced actor was being sued by an anonymous massage therapist for allegedly sexually assaulting him during a session in 2016.

However, the sexual assault charges against Spacey were dropped after the man who accused him mysteriously died.

Kevin has been accused of sexual harassment and assault by a number of men since fellow actor Anthony Rapp publicly accused him of acting inappropriately back in 2017.

The Star Trek actor claimed Kevin tried to seduce him back in 1986, when he was just 14 years old.

The actor was subsequently dropped from the final Season of House of Cards, and he hasn’t landed an acting job ever since.

