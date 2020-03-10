Katy Perry shares touching video of the moment she told her grandmother she was pregnant

The singer's grandmother sadly passed away over the weekend

Katy Perry has shared a touching video of the moment she told her grandmother she was pregnant.

The singer’s beloved grandmother Ann Pearl Hudson sadly passed away over the weekend at the age of 99.

After telling fans that her grandmother had passed, Katy shared a black and white video of her sitting by her grandmother’s bed in hospital.

In the video, the 35-year-old says: “Grandma, it’s Katy. I just wanted to tell you, I know you’re not feeling well, but I wanted to share some exciting news with you.”

“I’m going to tell you that I’m going to have a baby. I’m pregnant, Grandma! Katy is finally pregnant, she’s the last one, but I have a baby inside me and I wanted to tell that to you.”

Katy shared the video alongside photos of her and her grandma.

In the post’s caption, Katy wrote: “Ann Pearl Hudson was a fighter. She survived the Great Depression, raised 3 kids on her own as a seamstress, making G strings for showgirls and other such characters in Vegas.”

“She was always authentically herself, funny and full of all the sweet cozy things you think of when you think of grandmas.”

“She gave me crisp dollar bills in hallmark cards, she let us eat her favorite almond cookies from the 99 cent store while we asked questions about the different fans she had displayed on her walls.”

“She was a wonderful grandma and I will forever carry some of her in me,” she continued.

“May she rest in deep peace and kiss the forehead of the soul to come and let them know everything is gonna be OK, especially now that they have gained an angel to look over them.”