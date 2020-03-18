Kathy Griffin reveals her beloved mother Maggie has died in heartbreaking post

Kathy Griffin has revealed her beloved mother Maggie has died at the age of 99.
The comedian shared the heartbreaking news on social media by posting a photo of Maggie holding up a glass of wine as they lay on a pool lounger.
Kathy wrote: “My Mom, the one and only, Maggie Griffin, passed away today. Hours ago. I am gutted.”
“She was my best friend. She was my family. You knew her. She appreciated you guys so much. I’m shaking. I won’t ever be prepared.”
“Her point of view. So unique. We just GOT each other. I’m so grateful you got to be part of her life. You loved her. I know it. She knew it. She’s irreplaceable,” she continued.
“I’m telling you right now, I am not doing well with this. I’m rambling now. Sorry. It truly feels like the end of an era.”
“Oh, and OF COURSE she went on St Patrick’s Day. I love you guys,” she added.
A host of Kathy’s famous friends shared their condolences, including Kris Jenner, who commented: “God Bless precious Maggie and may she Rest In Peace … love you Kathy.”