KarJenner sister shares loved-up snap with her ex-boyfriend from annual Christmas party

Does this mean they're back together?

Kourtney Kardashian has shared a loved-up snap with her ex-boyfriend Younes Bendjima, which was taken at their annual Christmas Eve party.

The pair split back in August 2018 after two years of dating, but have been seen together numerous times since they broke up.

The mother-of-three has remained silent on the status of their relationship, but seemed to subtly confirm their reunion by sharing a cosy snap with him this evening.

Kourtney captioned the post: “One of my favorite nights of the year ✨ since I was born, our tradition.”

Kourtney’s post comes after she and Younes were spotted on a date at Disneyland California Adventure Park in Anaheim, California earlier this month.

The pair also raised eyebrows back in September, when they were papped holding hands in Los Angeles.

At the time, a source said: “Kourtney and Younes have always been in touch and friendly with each other.”

“They reconnected after their split last year and remained friendly. They have hooked up since their split and are definitely having fun.”

“Kourtney really wants to be in a relationship but it’s very unlikely that she will give it another try with Younes,” they added.