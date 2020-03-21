Home LA Showbiz Kanye West slammed on social media – after full version of Taylor...

Kanye West slammed on social media – after full version of Taylor Swift phone call leaks online

People are NOT happy

Kendra Becker
Kanye West and Taylor Swift’s infamous phone call from 2016 has been leaked online in full.

Back in 2016, Kanye released a song called ‘Famous’, which included the lyrics, “I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that b***h famous.”

After releasing the song, Taylor claimed that Kanye never got her permission to call her a “b***h” in the song – and it sparked one of the biggest celebrity feuds of the 21st century.

Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian then got involved, by releasing a series of videos on her Snapchat Story – showing Kanye and Taylor discussing the lyrics over the phone while he was recording the track in the studio.

The songstress was dubbed a “snake” by Kim following the controversy – which led to her being trolled online, causing her to take a break from the limelight.

Years later, it looks like Kim and Kanye didn’t tell the whole truth, as the full 25 minute conversation between Taylor and Kanye has been leaked online.

In the footage, Kanye runs song lyrics by Taylor, but they aren’t the exact lyrics that ended up in the song – and Kanye fails to mention that he’s going to call her a “b***h”.

After the full phone call leaked online today, many people took to social media to slam Kanye and Kim.

The hashtag #KanyeWestIsOverParty has also started trending on Twitter.

