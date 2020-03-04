Justin Timberlake thanks wife Jessica Biel for ‘putting up with him’ in sweet birthday message

The couple have been married for almost eight years.

Justin Timberlake thanks wife Jessica Biel for ‘putting up with him’ in...

Justin Timberlake has paid homage to wife Jessica Biel in a sweet birthday post.

The couple have been married for almost eight years.

Posting a selection of sweet coupled up snaps to Instagram, Justin shared an intimate and jokey caption to celebrate Jessica’s 38th birthday.

The photos featured a hilarious throwback from their Halloween 2019 couple’s costume, when Jessica dressed up as Justin in his NSYNC days.

“Happy Birthday to the LOVE of my life… A new adventure every day and a treasure to me.”

“I can’t wait to share many more of these with you,” he captioned his Instagram post.

“Thanks for putting up with me when I smell funky after a round of golf or, when I smell funky in general. You are the mostest of the mostest, my love! I adore you.”

Jessica replied to the cute post, penning: “As you always say, you can’t be funky if you don’t smell funky.”

Jessica also shared a hilarious video of her husband singing to her on her birthday.

“Celebrating my birthday in style… and by that I mean, in pajamas.”

“I made Justin PROMISE not to sing Happy Birthday to me, so he improvised. Sorry you can’t hear it, but I’m still laughing.”

“Thank you, you wonderful human, for really listening to me, and for throwing my kinda party. And thank YOU ALL for the birthday wishes. Feeling the love.”