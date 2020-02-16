"And so just this hurt, I've hurt her, she hurt me."

Justin Bieber reveals he told Hailey Baldwin he would be ‘unfaithful’

Justin Bieber has revealed that he was cautious when entering his relationship with now wife Hailey Bieber, and gave the model a warning before they got together.

The singer told Hailey that he was not in a pace to be faithful to her, but that seeing her hurt over this made him realise just how much he loved her, he told Zane Lowe on Apple Music.

The star blamed the hurt he felt from his past relationship with Selena Gomez for his resistance to committing.

He told Hailey: “I’d let her know prior to the tour when we were hanging a lot.”

“I said, ‘Listen, I’m still really hurt and still trying to figure out my way, and I’m not ready to make a commitment to you in a way that…’ I just don’t want to say something and do the opposite”

“I was at the point where I’d done that in the past. And I just was honest with her, I was like, ‘I’m not in a place to be faithful,’ and all this sort of stuff, that I wanted to be – but I just wasn’t there yet.”

Justin explained: “I think I was just hurt from my previous relationship.”

“I think I still was dealing with a lot of unforgiveness and all that sort of stuff.”

“To be honest, I don’t think I even knew what I was really struggling with at the time. I don’t think I knew I was dealing with unforgiveness.”

Touching on his relationship with now-wife Hailey, he said:

“She loved me and seeing me with other people hurt her. And so with that being said, she went out and did things that hurt me.”

“And so just this hurt, I’ve hurt her, she hurt me.”

“And then before tour we just really stopped talking, I was really upset.”

The pair soon rectified their feelings, and were married in 2018, before throwing a lavish wedding in September 2019.