Justin Bieber reveals he has a chronic ‘incurable’ illness

Justin Bieber has announced that he is battling Lyme disease.

The singer took to Instagram to explain that he was recently diagnosed with the chronic illness, caused by a bacterial infection from ticks.

“While a lot of people kept saying Justin Bieber looks like shit, on meth etc. they failed to realize I’ve been recently diagnosed with Lyme disease,” he posted.

“Not only that but had a serious case of chronic mono which affected my, skin, brain function, energy, and overall health.”

“These things will be explained further in a docu series I’m putting on YouTube shortly.. you can learn all that I’ve been battling and OVERCOMING!!”

“It’s been a rough couple years but getting the right treatment that will help treat this so far incurable disease and I will be back and better than ever.”

Lyme disease can cause a range of debilitating symptoms – from heart disorders to arthritis.

Celebs such as Bella Hadid and Avril Lavigne have also been diagnosed with the illness.

The star is releasing “Justin Bieber: Seasons,” on YouTube on Monday, January 27th.