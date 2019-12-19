Jussie Smollett in talks for Empire return

The actor was axed from the show after being charged with filing a false police repor

Jussie Smollett is reportedly in talks to return to TV show Empire.

The actor claimed that he was attacked by two men back in January, but the Chicago Police later accused him of orchestrating the incident for publicity following an investigation.

The star was charged with filing a false police report, and was subsequently dropped from Empire.

However, prosecutors ended up dropping their case against him in March, and now it looks like Jussie will return to the hit series.

Showrunner Brett Mahoney has revealed that they are in talks for Jussie to reprise his role of Jamal Lyon.

“It would be weird in my mind to end this family show and this family drama of which he was such a significant part of without seeing him,” he told TV Line.

“It’s fair to say it’s being discussed, but there’s no plan as of yet to bring him back. There’s been no decision made.”