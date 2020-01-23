Juice WRLD cause of death confirmed

Chicago rapper Juice WRLD died on December 8th and his cause of death has finally been confirmed.

It was revealed that the star died of a medical emergency in a hanger at Chicago International Airport.

According to a report from TMZ, the Cook County Medical examiner has revealed that his cause of death was from an overdose of Oxycodone.

The rapper’s plane was searched at the airport on the day of his death after federal agents were allegedly tipped off that the private jet was carrying drugs and guns.

According to witnesses at the scene, the 21-year-old consumed a large number of Percocet pills in order to hide them from the agents.

Juice WRLD, real name Jared Anthony Higgins, suffered a number of seizures before he was administered an opioid antidote.

During the search of his plane, marijuana, guns and bottles of a codeine-based prescription cough bottle, a popular drug in the United States.

Juice WRLD is the third high-profile rapper to die following an accidental overdose in recent years.

Mac Miller and Lil’ Peep both passed away following overdoses of various opioids.