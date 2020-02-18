Jordyn Woods has ‘moved on’ from Tristan Thompson scandal exactly one year later

"She said what she had to say."

Jordyn Woods has ‘moved on’ from Tristan Thompson scandal exactly one year...

Jordyn Woods has still not spoken to Kylie Jenner one year on from the scandal that destroyed their friendship.

The pair were best friends until Jordyn admitted to kissing Tristan Thompson, the father of Khloe Kardashian’s child, at a house party on the night of February 17th 2019.

Rumours swirled about the house party, before Jordyn appeared on an episode of Red Table Talk to have her say on March 1st 2019.

Why are you lying @jordynwoods ?? If you’re going to try and save yourself by going public, INSTEAD OF CALLING ME PRIVATELY TO APOLOGIZE FIRST, at least be HONEST about your story. BTW, You ARE the reason my family broke up! — Khloé (@khloekardashian) March 1, 2019

According to a source, Jordyn has fully moved on from the situation a year later.

The scandal saw her end her friendship with Kylie and the rest of the Kardashian family.

A source told PEOPLE.com: “Jordyn’s position now is she’s going to just let it be what it is.”

“She’s working. She had a stint on a TV show and she has a couple brand deals coming up.”

“She’s not doing too, too much, but is staying busy.”

Jordyn had her say on the Tristan Thompson scandal on March 1st 2019 when her Red Table Talk interview was released.

The star underwent a lie detector test the prove that she and Tristan had only shared a kiss.

Tristan has never publicly addressed his side of the cheating scandal.