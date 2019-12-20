The pair have split after a year of dating

Jessie J breaks her silence following reports she’s split from Channing Tatum

Jessie J has broken her silence, following reports that she’s split from Channing Tatum.

In a video uploaded to her Instagram account, Jessie reassured fans she is “happy” as she rounds of the decade with a show in Amsterdam.

Jessie showed off her costume to the camera, modelling a leotard and tights.

In a post uploaded just hours before hand, Jessie told fans she was “grateful” to still be doing what she loves.

“Last show of the decade for me last night. To say I’m grateful to still do what I love is an understatement,” she wrote.

“When I think about what I have been through, what I have achieved and how you have all rocked with me in the past 10 years. Woof. Tears.”

According to Us Weekly, the pair split a month ago and remain good friends.

The 39-year-old actor and the 31-year-old singer were first linked last October and had been dating for a few months previous to that.

Channing split from wife Jenna Dewan in April 2018, and the couple have one daughter, 6-year-old Everly.