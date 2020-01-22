“I was killing myself with all the drinking"

Jessica Simpson opens up about childhood abuse and addiction issues

Jessica Simpson has bravely opened up about dealing with sexual abuse in her childhood.

In an excerpt from her new biography titled Open Book, Jessica detailed what she went through as a child.

The star said that the abuse began when she was 6 years old, “when I shared a bed with the daughter of a family friend,” she wrote, in an excerpt printed in People.

“It would start with tickling my back and then go into things that were extremely uncomfortable.”

“I wanted to tell my parents,” she writes.

“I was the victim but somehow I felt in the wrong.”

She did eventually tell her parents when she was 12 years old, and was protected from the situation.

However, the trauma led her to experiment with alcohol and pills.

“I was killing myself with all the drinking and pills,” Jessica, who became sober in 2017, said.

“Giving up the alcohol was easy,” she said.

“I was mad at that bottle. At how it allowed me to stay complacent and numb.”

Her new book is currently available for pre-sale.