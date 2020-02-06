Jessica Simpson admits she had ’emotional affair’ with Johnny Knoxville while married to Nick Lachey

The singer gets candid about her personal life in her new memoir

Jessica Simpson has admitted that she had an “emotional affair” with Johnny Knoxville, while she was married to Nick Lachey.

In her new memoir ‘Open Book’, the singer reveals she grew close to Johnny while filming The Dukes of Hazzard back in 2005 – but the pair never got physical.

She wrote: “I could share my deepest authentic thoughts with him, and he didn’t roll his eyes at me.”

“He actually liked that I was smart and embraced my vulnerabilities. He believed in me and made me feel I could do anything.”

Trying to explain their relationship, Jessica continued: “First off, we were both married, so this wasn’t going to get physical. But to me, an emotional affair was worse than a physical one.”

“It’s funny, I know, because I had placed such an emphasis on sex by not having it before marriage.”

“After I actually had sex, I understood that the emotional part was what mattered. Johnny and I had that, which seemed far more of a betrayal to my marriage than sex.”

Jessica, who split from Nick in 2005 after seven years together, recently appeared on The Dr. Oz Show to speak about her new book.

During her interview, the 39-year-old opened up about her marriage to Nick – and admitted that she wished they had signed a prenup before getting hitched.

She said: “I wish I would’ve signed a prenup. The funny thing is that Nick wanted me to sign a prenup but I was so offended.”

“I was like, ‘But we’re going to be together for the rest of our lives. We’re saying our vows to God and in front of all of our family and friends. This is never going to end,’ and we didn’t sign a prenup.:

When Dr. Oz asked Jessica what her relationship with Nick is like now, she simply replied: “There isn’t one.”