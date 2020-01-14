"I have fantasies like that," she explained.

Jennifer Lopez reveals she dreams of leaving the US and quitting fame

Jennifer Lopez has revealed that she fantasies about moving away from her Hollywood lifestyle.

The Hustlers star told Vanity Fair that she dreams of vacating her life of fame for a “more simple and organic” style of living.

The star identified both Italy and the Indonesian island of Bali as potential relocation spots.

“I would love to live somewhere other than the United States, in a small town in Italy, or on the other side of the world, in Bali,” she told the mag.

“Find another life where it’s a little bit more simple and organic…”

“Where I get to ride a bike, and buy bread, and put it in my basket, and then go home and put jelly on it, and just eat and paint, or sit in a rocking chair where there was a beautiful view of an olive tree or an oak tree and I could just smell.”

“I have fantasies like that,” she explained.

The star has achieved major success in music, acting and dance spanning over her 30 year career.

Despite her longing for a “simple” life, she said that she has no plans to give up acting.

“Once I started, no. I always felt like this is what I wanted to do. It was this or nothing. There was not really an option for me. It’s just what I love,” she said.