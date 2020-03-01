Jennifer Lopez admits she was ‘sad’ when she failed to get an Oscar nomination

The actress felt like she let a lot of people down

Jennifer Lopez has admitted that she was “sad” when she failed to get an Oscar nomination for her role in Hustlers.

The 50-year-old was widely praised for her performance in the movie, and was tipped to land a Best Supporting Actress nomination.

But sadly, Jennifer wasn’t included on this year’s nominees list, and the actress felt like she let a lot of people down.

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey during her 2020 Vision: Your Life In Focus Tour, JLo confessed: “I was sad, I was a little sad because there was a lot of buildup to it.”

“There were so many articles, I got so many good notices – more than ever in my career – and there was a lot of: ‘She’s going to get nominated for an Oscar, it’s going to happen, if it doesn’t you’re crazy.'”

“I’m reading all the articles going: ‘Oh my god, could this happen?’ And then it didn’t and I was like: ‘Ouch,’ it was a little bit of a letdown,” she said.

“Also I felt like my whole team – most of my team has been with me for years, 20, 25 years – and I think they had a lot of hopes on that and they wanted it too, so I felt like I let everyone down a little bit.”

Hustlers, which was written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, is based on New York magazine’s 2015 article “The Hustlers at Scores” by Jessica Pressler.

The plot follows a crew of strippers in New York City who begin to embezzle money by drugging stock traders and CEOs who visit their club.

Jennifer starred alongside Constance Wu, Keke Palmer, Julia Stiles, Lili Reinhart, Lizzo and Cardi B in the film.