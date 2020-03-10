Home LA Showbiz Jenna Dewan welcomes baby boy with fiance Steve Kazee

Jenna Dewan welcomes baby boy with fiance Steve Kazee

She announced the news with a sweet photo

Jenna Dewan has announced to the world that she is a mother, once again.

The ex-wife of Channing Tatum has welcomed a baby boy with her fiancé Steve Kazee.

Jenna, 39, announced on Instagram that the couple had named their son Callum Michael Rebel.

And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️ Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20

“And just like that, our hearts exploded into all of eternity and beyond ❤️🌈❤️,” she captioned the sweet photo.

“Welcome to the world you little angel! ❤️ Callum Michael Rebel Kazee 3/6/20.”

Jenna and Channing are also both parents to daughter Everly, aged 6.

