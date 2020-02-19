Jenna Dewan is ENGAGED to partner Steve Kazee

"You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined"

Jenna Dewan has announced her engagement to partner Steve Kazee.

Jenna is currently expecting her second child, which will be her first with Steve.

She already has one daughter, Everly, from her former marriage to Channing Tatum.

Jenna announced the engagement via Instagram.

Sharing a sweet snap showcasing her engagement ring, Jenna wrote: “A lifetime to love and grow with you…you have my heart.”

Steve shared the same snap, writing: “When you wake in the morning I will kiss your face with a smile no one has ever seen.

When you wake in the morning I will kiss your eyes and say it’s you I have loved all these years.”

Jenna’s last post is a romantic Valentine’s Day tribute to Steve.

“”You flew into my life like a rocket, lit it up beyond what i could’ve expected or imagined, and every day i am in awe over the love, care and nurture you show me, Evie and everyone around you,” she penned.

“I’ve told you a thousand times and I’ll tell you again..Thank you for finding me i am the luckiest girl alive.”

The couple have been relatively private about their relationship, which became public knowledge in February 2019, when Steve payed homage to Jenna in a romantic Valentine’s Day post.

Jenna’s ex-husband Channing has also moved on from their decade long relationship, and is dating singer Jessie J.