Jared Leto reveals he ‘nearly died’ while rock climbing

Jared Leto has revealed that he “nearly died” while rock climbing.
The 48-year-old was climbing with professional rock climber Alex Honnold in Nevada when the scary incident occurred.
Sharing photos and a video he took on the day, Jared wrote on Instagram: “Not to sound dramatic, but this is the day I nearly died.”
“Took a pretty good fall climbing with @alexhonnold at Red Rock. Looked up and within seconds the rope was being cut by the rock while I dangled some 600ft in the air.”
“I remember looking down at the ground below. It was a strange moment – less fear, more matter of fact, and slightly melancholy.”
“The adrenaline came after, when I got back on the wall. But we made it through and lived to see another day.”
“Overall it was actually quite fun. we continued climbing into the night,” he added.