Inside the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party

It’s with out a doubt the most A-list Christmas party every year, and the Kardashians didn’t disappoint with their Christmas Eve bash this year.

The famous family shared behind-the-scenes videos and photos on their social media, with everyone looking as glam as ever.

Khloe can be seen in videos dazzling in a sparkly gold dress, Kim wore a black and white figure-gigging number, while Kylie and daughter Stormi matched in custom-made Ralph and Russo green gowns.

View this post on Instagram Khloe looks gorgeous tonight! I wonder if True is matching A post shared by Khloe Kardashian Fanpage (@khloekvideo) on Dec 24, 2019 at 8:31pm PST

View this post on Instagram Khloe and Kylie feeling the beat 💝 A post shared by Khloe Snapchat (@khloesnapchats) on Dec 25, 2019 at 12:31am PST

Guests at the lavish event were treated to a live performance by Kanye West’s Sunday Service choir as well as a performance by the family’s close friend Sia.

The singer performed some of her biggest hits while in a life size gift box in front of the celeb crowd.

Meanwhile Kylie was spotted with former beau Travis Scott at the party, spending time with their daughter Stormi.