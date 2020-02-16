Inside Kanye West’s stunning Valentine’s Day surprise for Kim Kardashian

The couple have been married for almost six years

Kanye West is known for his over the top gestures of love to wife Kim Kardashian on Valentines Day.

From filling her home with roses to buying lavish pieces of bespoke jewellery, Kanye is clearly a romantic.

This year, the couple are taking a break to spend some quality time together in a stunning undisclosed location.

Their vacation came to light when Kim posted a striking video of her view to Instagram.

The lavish villa they are staying in appears to be as modern as their Calabasas home, as Kim’s legs are visible stretched out over a plain white day bed which sits on a concrete patio over looking an infinity pool.

The infinity pool looks over the crashing waves of the ocean, as the villa is located directly on the oceans edge.

The couple are watching the sun set, as Kanye can be seen taking in the sites while dipping his feet in the pool.

“Little slice of heaven for Valentine’s Day. Surprise Trip,” Kim wrote.

Their undisclosed vacation is thought to be in California, as Kim was spotted in Calabasas earlier that day attending a work out session.

When asked about their plans for Valentines Day 2020, Kim told ABC News that all she wanted was to spend quality time with her husband.

“I would be happy with just, you know, honestly chilling and just as long as we’re together and spending time together.”